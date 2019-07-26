The ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko came in for questioning at the state Bureau of investigation (PHOTO)

Loading...

The former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko came in for questioning at the State Bureau of investigation (UIR). “Despite the fact that today I had an international meeting scheduled for 15:00, I was forced to reschedule and show up here,” Poroshenko said in a live TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

The former President stressed that he was in the GBR, although neither he nor his representatives had not received any invitations.

Initially, the former head of state called on July 17, but then he never appeared before the investigators, citing the need to attend the meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, reports TASS.

Wednesday, July 24, the ex-President was in the RRG. As reported in his party “European solidarity”, he came to answer all the questions of investigators, but they “were unprepared to communicate”. In turn, the Director of RRT novel Pipe has expressed bewilderment in connection with the request by Poroshenko to move his interrogation a day earlier than planned and confirmed that he is expected to RRG on July 25.

Then at a briefing a press-the Secretary of the RRG Anzhelika Ivanov reported that at the request of the attorney Poroshenko his interrogation was postponed to 8 August. “Peter A. Poroshenko now will not come on interrogation. We received the statement of his counsel that they are asked to postpone his interrogation at a later time due to certain reasons, which they presented as respectful. According to the CPC, we could now apply the method of drive, but RRT is going to meet, and we expect Petro Poroshenko on 8 August in order to conduct this interview and hope that no more good reasons not to be in order not to come in RRG”, – said the press Secretary.

Also, the RRT announced that they will install as Poroshenko on July 24 hit the building of the RRG. “He came unexpectedly, no one knew how. Moreover, the question arises, how was it even certain to this will be given legal assessment, because we have our own permit system. We will deal with this issue and give a legal assessment of how he got into GBR and directly into the reception and the Director’s office”, – said Ivanov.

Among the presented Poroshenko counts of high treason, abuse of official position, legalization of proceeds of crime, tax evasion, attempted usurpation of the judiciary, as well as “the illegal appointment of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in 2016 in the absence of coalition in the Parliament”. One of the cases also applies to the Kiev factory “Workshop on Rybal’s’ke”, which was one of the biggest assets of Poroshenko. As reported by the media, the former head of state fictitiously sold the plant to Ukrainian businessman Sergei Tigipko. The case of the sale of the plant opened on suspicion of tax evasion and further legalization of the incomes received by a criminal way.

The charge of treason in connection with a case of the team of journalists “Our money with Denys Bigus”. In February it published a video about large-scale embezzlement in the defense sector. The authors of the investigation argued that the crimes involved officials close to Petro Poroshenko.

According to journalists, the son of the first Deputy Secretary of Council of national security and defense of Oleg Gladkovsky Igor, his friend and business partner, Vitaly Zhukov and Andrei Rogoza 2016 sold Ukrainian defense enterprises spare parts for military equipment with a premium of up to 300%. The goods they allegedly imported from Russia, which Kiev calls an aggressor country, smuggled, or bought in the warehouses of military units in Ukraine.

The authors calculated that in this way from “Ukroilprom” was not less than 250 million (more than nine million dollars). Currently, Poroshenko is involved in 11 criminal cases.