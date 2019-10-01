The ex-soloist Nikita boasted forms in lingerie

| October 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Popular Ukrainian Dj and former member of the duet Nikita Anastasia Kumeyko boasted appetizing forms in my underwear, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.

Экс-солистка Nikita похвасталась формами в белье

“I don’t know what he’s singing, but I distinctly hear the word Pussy, and it suits me”, — stated in the message.

Published footage shows how the Kumeyko in my underwear and a suit dances to music on the ball for fitness. This was the reason for the rapid comments from the users.

“Beauty”, “the Gingerbread man in a pleasant shock,” “beloved cat”, “lovely”, “lucky ball”, “sun”, “Oh Oh Oh, hot,” they write.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr