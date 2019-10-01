The ex-soloist Nikita boasted forms in lingerie
October 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular Ukrainian Dj and former member of the duet Nikita Anastasia Kumeyko boasted appetizing forms in my underwear, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
“I don’t know what he’s singing, but I distinctly hear the word Pussy, and it suits me”, — stated in the message.
Published footage shows how the Kumeyko in my underwear and a suit dances to music on the ball for fitness. This was the reason for the rapid comments from the users.
“Beauty”, “the Gingerbread man in a pleasant shock,” “beloved cat”, “lovely”, “lucky ball”, “sun”, “Oh Oh Oh, hot,” they write.