The ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo son was born from a surrogate mother (photo)
The midfielder of real Madrid and Vice-captain of the national team of Colombia Gamesa Rodriguez second child was born. The joy player shared with subscribers in Instagram, saying that the newborn son’s name is Samuel.
“Hello, I want to share with you a great joy. Today God allowed me to be a father again, honoring us with the arrival of Samuel to our family. We are happy and experience this wonderful moment. Thank you very much for your kindness, respect and wisdom.” — written by James Rodriguez.
Note that the best scorer of the 2014 world Cup already has 6-year-old daughter salomé from her marriage to Daniela Ospina, with which the player subsequently broke up (the girl lives with her mother).
The footballer with his daughter Salome
By the way, James didn’t mention in your message on social media about the mother of his second child. According to Colombian media, James Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima for the birth of the child resorted to the services of a surrogate mother. Girlfriend of football player responded to a post of James smiley. According to El Tiempo, the son of James was born in one of the countries of South America.
James Rodriguez and his girlfriend Shannon de Lima
Recall that the ex-teammate James Rodriguez at real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo also resorted to the services of surrogate mothers: so were born the twins Eva and MATEO and Cristiano Junior.
James Rodriguez to his 26 years has won 22 (!) trophy. In particular, in his collection of awards is the “gold” of the championship of Argentina (“Banfield”), Portugal (Porto), Spain (Madrid) and Germany (Bayern Munich), as well as medals for the triumph in the Champions League, Europa League and club world Cup.
.
Photo Made Getty, Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter