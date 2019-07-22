The ex-wife Abramovich got engaged to a Greek rich man (photo)

Ex-wife of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich Dasha Zhukov gathered again married. This is reported by Western media. On Saturday, July 20, in new York, the 38-year-old Daria had a party for her friends. The formal occasion was her birthday. However, guests immediately suspected that the true reason is quite different. The birthday Zhukova on 8 June. Even her explanation that she was a month and a half ago could not gather everyone she wanted to see, no one is convinced.

At the party all turned out. Dasha announced that it is engaged. And officially presented to the friends of the elect. However, all they know 33-year-old Stavros Niarchos. The Greek has long been well received in entourage Zhukova. They met before her divorce from Roman Abramovich.

Dasha Zhukov (center) and Stavros Niarchos with one of invited to a party in new York, Charlotte and Santo Domingo

Recall, Dasha officially married Russian billionaire in 2008. Before that they dated for three years. From Zhukova and Abramovich have two children — a son Aaron Alexander (born 2009) and daughter Leah (born in 2013).

Dasha is fond of contemporary art, and Abramovich is strongly encouraged in. With the help of her husband, Zhukova opened the center for contemporary culture “Garage” in Moscow and founded a namesake Foundation that supports the arts. She is personally acquainted with many artists, representatives of major auction houses, politicians and businessmen.

Roman Abramovich and Dasha Zhukova

However, in 2017 Abramovich and Zhukova divorced. Has done without scandals. Roman did everything to the cause and the details of their divorce hit the media. All financial issues were finally settled in August 2018. We only know that Dora has received from her husband’s estate, the total value of which is $ 92 million. The amount of support is kept secret. The former couple have remained friends and often see each other. Abramovich takes an active part in the upbringing of his son and daughter. Were the Roman and Dasha’s joint business interests. In particular, they together are engaged in the project “New Holland” in St. Petersburg. It’s two artificial Islands in the Neva Delta, which is a unique ensemble of monuments of industrial architecture of early classicism. Islands for many years been in ruins. Abramovich and Zhukova took over the restoration and turned “New Holland” in one of the most visited places in St. Petersburg today.

A mansion on Manhattan that Zhukova lives with children

Dasha lives in a four story mansion on Manhattan in new York. The house she got after her divorce from Roman Abramovich. The children live with her.

Stavros Niarchos III (official name of the groom Zhukova) — the grandson and one of the heirs of the famous Greek tycoon Stavros Niarchos. Niarchos Sr. has created perhaps the world’s largest tanker fleet. He was the main rival of the legendary Aristotle Onassis. Grandfather of Stavros became a billionaire. He died in 1996. At that time, his fortune was estimated at $ 22 billion. Niekro Sr. was one of the richest men in the world.

Heirs he had many. Stavros only officially been married five times. He is survived by five children — two daughters and three sons. The groom Zhukova is the eldest son of Philip and Victoria Niarchos. Victoria was the third wife of Philip. She comes from a prominent family Guinness. From Stavros Niarchos III many relatives among the various aristocratic families around the world.

