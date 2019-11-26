The ex-wife of Channing Tatum pink dress said pregnant belly
November 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
38-year-old actress and dancer showed pregnant belly at the music ceremony.
Jenna Dewan became the star guest of the awards ceremony American Music Awards — 2019, which was held in the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles.
The girl said already a large pregnant belly pink long gown with a satin bow on the back.
Jenna made his wavy styling, full makeup with cherry lips, ears adorned with earrings with lilac gems and finger – rings. She looked great.
Recall, Dewan pregnant from her boyfriend – actor Steve Qazi. She has a 6-year-old daughter Everly, from her marriage with Channing Tatum, whom she divorced in October 2018.