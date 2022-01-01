The ex-wife of Dmitry Stupka does not know if she can return to Ukraine – News Yu

The ex-wife of Dmitry Stupka, Polina Logunova, does not yet know when she will be able to return to Ukraine to see friends and relatives

Polina Logunova doesn't know if she will return to Ukraine/Photo: instagram.com/polinalogunova Now the life of Polina Logunova is successfully unfolding in the USA, where a new American lover has already proposed to her. So far, the blogger does not know when he will be able to fly to Ukraine again.

< p>

The reason lies in Logunova's Belarusian passport. For a long time, the ex-wife of Dmitry Stupka did not live in her native country, and now she does not even hope to return there.

I have a Belarusian passport, but I will never be able to return to my native land, where my relatives are buried . For me, it’s like a knife in the heart,” Polina shared in an interview with TSN.

According to Logunova, in Russia she is also considered an «enemy of the people», and in Ukraine the document a citizen of Belarus raises doubts.

With my Belarusian passport, I even sort of began to be considered an enemy for Ukraine. But Ukraine has long become a second home for me, and I will be glad to see my friends. Time will tell how realistic this is,” Logunova said.

Despite the difficulties with the passport, the blogger continues to help Ukraine and raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.