The ex-wife of Michael Jackson will write a book about their relationship
The daughter of Elvis Presley, which in the 90-ies was the wife of the legendary Michael Jackson, decided to open a secret door in the closet with the skeletons of her ex-husband. 51-year-old Lisa Marie will release a book about life with the king of pop, describes the events which promises to shock their fans.
51-year-old daughter of a popular singer, the king of rock ‘ n ‘ roll, the legendary Elvis Presley married Michael Jackson, who was called the king of pop in 1994. Their marriage lasted only two years, in 1996 they divorced, that is why all the fans talked about the fact that their marriage was a PR move and nothing more than advertising for the two of them.
Now Lisa Marie Presley ‘ 51 and it had three marriages, but only about two years of living together with Michael Jackson, she decided to write a book, which, according to her, will fill the “explosive secrets.” The singer signed a contract with a popular Gallery Books, the amount of which is $ 3 million.
It should be noted that, probably, Lisa Marie will talk about the reasons for the divorce with the singer, because in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2010, she admitted that their relationship was one important dramatic moment, after which she had to make a difficult decision.