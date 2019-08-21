The ex-wife of the captain showed a touching picture with his brother
August 21, 2019
The other day his birthday was celebrated by the brother of Irina Gorovoy Vadim Dragan, tells the storinka.com.ua. In his microblog producer posted a touching photo with the birthday greeting post.
“Wadula, brother beloved!!! Happy birthday!!!!! You’re so far away but so close in my heart always!!! I wish you love, enjoy life, beautiful children, pleasure from just what you are doing and what fascinated! You’re my favorite dreamer, the good and dear boy) like very much!” — posted by Irina, under the picture, which kisses brother on the cheek.
Members noted the brother of producer — real handsome.