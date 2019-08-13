The ex-wife of the farm showed how a holiday with children in Turkey
The ex-wife of the captain, and his fellow “MOZGI Entertainment” Irina Gorovaya, went on vacation to Turkey in a big and friendly company together with his son Andrew and 21-year-old daughter Natalia.
Vivid pictures with the rest of the family happy to share on their pages on Instagram.
“Happiness”, — has signed a snapshot with children, Biol.
On the other horova posing with his daughter in a swimsuit, showing off a gorgeous figure. It’s hard to believe that they are not sisters. Irina chose a beach outfit in black, complementing your look with sunglasses, a necklace and a watch.
It should be noted that horova, unlike many celebs, did not post their candid shots in swimsuit. For it is made daughter.
“I love you very much! You so deserve this vacation! – signed touching Natalia photo with mom.
Users of the social network, of course, noted beautiful tattoo of the month on the belly ex-wife Potap and gentle tattoo on the hands of Natalia.
“Two friends”, “Oh my God,what krasivenjkaja😍😍😍🔥🔥 AAAA of pranayaam Wai Wai”, “Sexy girlfriends”, “Beauty well, as always you mom” fans were not indifferent to the piquant imagery of women in revealing swimsuits on the beach.