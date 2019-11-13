The excess of this product threatens senile dementia
Triple pprevyshenie dose of salt in the diet can cause the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain. And they are associated with the development of dementia.
If you consume three times more salt than is recommended, this diet can cause accumulation of toxic Tau proteins in the brain associated with dementia. Researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College in new York found that salt provokes in the brain proteins. When they gave laboratory mice is very salty foods, then subsequently in the brain of rodents formed the very toxic Tau proteins, which play a sad role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
In addition, the mouse is much worse coped with the tests on cognitive skills, as shown by experiments. However, the authors of this study insist on the fact that for approval of the thesis about the influence of the salty power on senile dementia among people is necessary to conduct further research. Magicforum recalls that the majority of experts in the field of healthy nutrition emphasize that people should not use a day more than 6 g of salt, which is the equivalent of one teaspoon. This amount of salt contains 2.4 g of sodium.
Containing a large amount of salt the diet causes jumps in blood pressure, which, in turn, increase the risk of heart disease and strokes. The results of this study can partially explain why salty diet can cause dementia. Previously it was always assumed that this only happens due to hypertension.