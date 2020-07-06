The exchange rate at 07.07.20: hryvnia strengthened growth
Photo: Press center of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Tuesday
The interbank rate of dollar sales fell 18 cents to 26.95 hryvnia per dollar in buying also slipped by 18 cents to 26.92 per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, July 7, strengthened the hryvnia by 4, 5 kopecks against the dollar, but dropped by 21.5 penny against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Monday, July 6.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2712,69 hryvnia (UAH -0,0447)
– 100 Euro – 3072,26 UAH (+UAH 0,2157).
At the interbank foreign exchange market rate of dollar sales fell 18 cents to 26.95 hryvnia per dollar in buying also slipped by 18 cents to 26.92 per dollar. The Euro is up 4 kopecks to 30.52 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 6, the national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia for less than 1 penny – to 27.17 UAH/USD. Last week, the dollar rose above 27 hryvnia for the first time since April 29.
It was also reported that the rate of cash dollar began to fall after the weekend and a sharp rise in price last week on the background of the resignation of the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy.
korrespondent.net