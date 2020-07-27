The exchange rate of bitcoin exceeded $10 thousand
According to some investment analysts, the rise in price of bitcoin is associated with the search for alternatives to investing in equities
Quotes of contracts for the purchase of bitcoins in August, in electronic trading on the CME on Monday, 27 July 2020 rose to $10,56 thousand for one coin virtual currency.
The trading session ended at $10,333 thousand, which is 4.5% above the previous day. Thus, the price of bitcoin has reached a two-month high.
According to some investment analysts, the price increase of bitcoin deals with finding alternatives to investments in stocks, which becomes unattractive to investors due to the ongoing epidemic COVID-19.
We will remind, last time the price of bitcoin exceeded $10 thousand in February 2020, when the maximum value of the cryptocurrency on the exchange Bitstamp reached $10179.
korrespondent.net