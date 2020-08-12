The exchange rate of July 7 from the national Bank: the dollar depreciates, and the Euro rises in price — the news Telegraph news of the day. News today. Latest news
The U.S. currency fell to 27,12 hryvnia, while the European has risen to 30.72 hryvnia.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate at 4 cents — up to 27,1269 UAH per dollar against 27,1716 UAH per dollar on Monday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,1269 UAH per dollar against 27,1716 UAH per dollar on Monday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 30,7226 for the Euro against the 30,5069 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Currency exchange on July 7:
USD — 27,1269 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 30,7226 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 6,8738 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,779 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,1372 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9519 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,5715 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP -33,9439 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 28,8799 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY -3,8647 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that now need to talk about some containment rate of the Ukrainian hryvnia.
