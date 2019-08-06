The exchange rate of the national Bank: the dollar and the Euro continue to go up
August 6, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
The dollar continues to rise after the collapse of a three-year low.
This is evidenced by data on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia on Tuesday, August 6, is set at a level:
2573,5045 hryvnia for $ 100 (+19,7334).
2877,6927 hryvnia for 100 euros (+41,4745).
Thus, the dollar rose by 19.73 penny, the Euro has grown by 41.47 penny.
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
