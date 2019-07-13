The exchange rate of the NBU. The dollar and Euro rose again
On July 13, 2019 official hryvnia exchange rate set at 25,80 UAH / USD., the website of the National Bank of Ukraine.
Thus, according to information provided by the national Bank of Ukraine, the main currency exchange rates on 13 July has been set at a level:
25.801837 UAH per dollar;
29.117373 UAH per Euro;
0.409590 UAH to Russian ruble;
32.428303 UAH per pound.
Compared to 12 July, the rate of all currencies has not changed.