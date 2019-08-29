The exchange rate of the NBU. The dollar and the Euro rose

| August 29, 2019 | Business | No Comments
The national Bank of Ukraine on the morning of August 30 to set the exchange rate of hryvnia to the dollar level by 25.23 UAH/USD

Курс валют НБУ. Доллар и евро подорожали

The official exchange rates published on the website of the NBU

Compared to the rate set out on the morning of August 29, the dollar rose 1 penny.

On the contrary the Euro fell slightly in price and today is already 27,93 of the hryvnia, which is 2 kopeks less than yesterday morning.

10 Russian rubles, the national Bank sells for 3,7803 hryvnia.

