The exchange rate of the NBU. The dollar and the Euro rose
August 29, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Loading...
The national Bank of Ukraine on the morning of August 30 to set the exchange rate of hryvnia to the dollar level by 25.23 UAH/USD
The official exchange rates published on the website of the NBU
Compared to the rate set out on the morning of August 29, the dollar rose 1 penny.
On the contrary the Euro fell slightly in price and today is already 27,93 of the hryvnia, which is 2 kopeks less than yesterday morning.
10 Russian rubles, the national Bank sells for 3,7803 hryvnia.