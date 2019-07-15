The exchange rate of the NBU. The dollar and the Euro started the week with reduction in price
July 15, the dollar rate of the NBU, fell back slightly compared to the last banking day — Friday 12 July. Last week the dollar managed to stabilize foothold in the area of 26 UAH.
We collected data on the ratio of the dollar to the hryvnia at the beginning of a new week, and progney about the course.
The dollar on 15 July
The national Bank set the morning the dollar exchange rate at the level of 25.76 UAH. That is, compared with Friday, 12 July, the us dollar fell by 4 cents.
Interbank market (09:00) saves Friday quotes 25,75-25,78 UAH per dollar, while trading activity has not begun. After the banks will come out with the proposals, the rate may change.
At the same time on the cash market, as of 09:00 the quotes were at the level of 25.91-25,95 UAH, the average selling 25,95 UAH and the average purchase — UAH of 25.91.
Photo: minfin.com.ua
Forecasts
On the last day of last week, July 12, trading on the interbank market was not very large — the total volume of cashless trading was estimated at $125 million (versus $300 million a week earlier). Experts do not exclude that this week the dollar will remain in the range of about 26 UAH. Previously, the prerequisites for the rise in the us dollar — will not. The business will need to pay quarterly taxes, so he will need local currency.
Meanwhile, in the published by the Ministry of economic development and trade of the consensus forecast, it is said that in Ukraine in 2019 the average exchange rate of the dollar is a 29.08 UAH.