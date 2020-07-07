The exchange rate on 03.07.20: dollar for the first time since April, rose above 27 hryvnia
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Friday
The interbank rate of dollar sales were up 37 cents to 27.25 hryvnia per dollar in buying also jumped by 36 cents to 27,22 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, July 3, lowered the hryvnia exchange rate more than 41 kopecks against the dollar and 66 cents against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Thursday, July 2.
Thus, the dollar rose above 27 hryvnia for the first time since April 29. Then he was 27.04 hryvnia per dollar. A higher rate was 20 April 27,20 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2718,01 UAH (+UAH 0,4101)
– 100 Euro – 3065,92 UAH (+UAH 0,6621).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in sale increased by 37 cents to 27.25 hryvnia per dollar in buying also jumped by 36 cents to 27,22 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is up 53 pennies to 30.72 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 2, the national Bank lowered the hryvnia exchange rate by more than 10 cents to 26.77 UAH/USD.
It was also reported that on Thursday morning the dollar in exchange offices of the Kiev banks jumped by 32 kopecks. This is due to the resignation of the head of the national Bank of Yakov Smoliy.
korrespondent.net