The exchange rate on 06.07.20: strengthened the hryvnia after a sharp decline
Photo: Press center of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Monday
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, July 6, has strengthened the hryvnia by almost 1 cent against the dollar and 15 cents against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Friday, 3 July.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2717,16 hryvnia (UAH -0,0085)
– 100 Euro – 3050,69 hryvnia (UAH -0,1523).
At the interbank foreign exchange market rate of dollar sales fell 12 cents to 27.13 per dollar, the rate buying also dipped by 12 cents to 27,10 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is down from 24 kopecks – to 30.48 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 3, the national Bank lowered the hryvnia exchange rate more than 41 kopecks – up to 27,18 UAH/USD. The dollar rose above 27 hryvnia for the first time since April 29.
It was also reported that analysts expect growth of the dollar after the resignation of the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy. Besides, next week expires the term of office of Oleg Churia, which is responsible for the currency bloc of the national Bank.
korrespondent.net