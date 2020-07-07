The exchange rate on 08.07.20: hryvnia strengthened to a psychological mark
The hryvnia confidently provides the dollar lost ground
The interbank rate of dollar sales fell 1 penny to 26.94 USD per dollar in buying also decreased by 1 penny to 26.91 per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 8, has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 20 kopecks against the dollar and 31 kopecks against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Tuesday, July 7.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2693,09 hryvnia (UAH -0,1960)
– 100 Euro – 3040,90 hryvnia (UAH -0,3136).
At the interbank foreign exchange market rate of dollar sales fell 1 penny to 26.94 USD per dollar in buying also decreased by 1 penny to 26.91 per dollar. The Euro is down 12 cents to 30, 40 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 7, the national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate by 4.5 cents – to 27,12 UAH/USD. While last week the dollar rose above 27 hryvnia for the first time since April 29.
It was also reported that the rate of cash dollar continues to fall in price in exchange after the jump at the end of last week.
