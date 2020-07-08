The exchange rate on 09.07.20: the national Bank slightly lowered the hryvnia
Photo: Press service of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Thursday
The interbank rate of dollar sales went up by 1 penny up to 26.95 USD for dollar in the purchase grew by 2 pennies – to 26.93 per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, July 9, has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate by 2 kopecks against the dollar and 2 pennies against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Wednesday, July 8.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2695,14 UAH (+UAH 0,0205)
– 100 Euro – 3042,95 UAH (+UAH 0,0205).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in the sale of rose by 1 penny up to 26.95 USD for dollar in the purchase grew by 2 pennies – to 26.93 per dollar. The Euro selling increased by 12 kopecks to 30.52 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 7, the national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 20 kopecks to 26.93 UAH/USD. Also last week, the dollar rose above 27 hryvnia.
It was also reported that Ukraine’s international reserves in June rose by 12.4% and reached $28,516 billion, the highest level since the autumn of 2012.
