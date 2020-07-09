The exchange rate on 10.07.20: UAH minimally strengthened
Photo: Press service of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Friday
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, July 10, has strengthened the hryvnia for less than 2 cents against the dollar, but dropped by almost 11 kopecks against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Thursday, July 9.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2693,35 hryvnia (UAH -0,0179)
– 100 Euro – 3053,59 UAH (+UAH 0,1064).
On the interbank currency market the dollar selling has not changed – 26.95 USD for dollar in the purchase fell 1 penny to 26.92 per dollar. The Euro is also stable up – 30,52 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 9, the national Bank lowered the hryvnia exchange rate by 2 kopecks up to flash memory cards 26,95 UAH/USD.
It was also reported that President Vladimir Zelensky criticized the NBU for monetary policy.
