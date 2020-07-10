The exchange rate on 13.0720: the national Bank lowered the hryvnia exchange rate
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The hryvnia slightly depreciated against the dollar
The interbank rate of dollar sales went up by 9 cents – 27.04 hryvnia per dollar in buying rose 11 cents to 27.01 per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, July 13, has lowered the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 2 cents against the dollar, but has strengthened 14 cents against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Friday, July 10.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2695,05 UAH (+UAH 0,0170)
– 100 Euro – 3039,88 hryvnia (UAH -0,1371).
On the interbank currency market, the dollar is up 9 cents – 27.04 hryvnia per dollar in buying rose 11 cents to 27.01 per dollar. The Euro is up 5 cents 30.57 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 10, the national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia by almost 2 pennies – to 26.93 UAH/USD.
It was also reported that this week, the NBU resumed the purchase of currency on the interbank market and purchased nearly $ 100 million.
korrespondent.net