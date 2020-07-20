The exchange rate on 21.07.20: NBU sharply lowered the hryvnia
Photo: Press center of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Tuesday
The interbank rate of dollar sales was up 18 cents to 27,63 hryvnia per dollar rate in the purchase slipped by 19 cents to 27.61 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, July 21, lowered the hryvnia exchange rate 24 kopecks against the dollar and 33 cent against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Monday, July 20.
Thus, the dollar rose to its highest level since the beginning of April this year. The above course was only 2 APR – 2775,38 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2760,11 UAH (+UAH 0,2405)
– 100 Euro – 3159,08 UAH (+UAH 0,3354).
On the interbank currency market, the dollar is up 18 cents to 27,63 hryvnia per dollar rate in the purchase slipped by 19 cents to 27.61 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is up 25 cents to 31,63 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 20, the national Bank has weakened the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 9 cents to 27,36 UAH/USD. It was a new record of the hryvnia in April. Also, sharply increasing the rate of cash dollar.
Note that for the last week, the national Bank never released on the interbank market. This was the first time in two years. Previously, the regulator’s policy on the foreign exchange market was to smoothing of sharp fluctuations in either direction.
korrespondent.net