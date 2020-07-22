The exchange rate on 23.07.20: the hryvnia plummeted against the Euro
Photo: Press center of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Thursday
The interbank rate of dollar sales was up 7 cents to 27.84 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase slipped by 8 cents to 27.82 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, July 23, lowered the hryvnia 11 kopecks against the dollar and from 53 kopecks against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Wednesday, July 22.
Thus, the dollar rose to its highest level since the end of March this year. The above course was only March 31 – 28,0615 hryvnia per dollar.
As for the Euro, its exchange rate rose above 32 hryvnia for the first time in a year and a half. Higher the rate was only 14 January 2019 – 32,4699 hryvnia for one Euro.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2777,98 UAH (+UAH 0,1151)
– 100 Euro – 3218,98 UAH (+UAH 0,5179).
On the interbank currency market the dollar in sale increased by 7 cents to 27.84 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase slipped by 8 cents to 27.82 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is up 45 cents to 32.26 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 22, the national Bank has weakened the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 8 cents to of 27.66 UAH/USD.
It was also reported that accelerated growth of cash dollar. The value of American currency in exchange offices is approaching 28 USD in sales, in buying almost a 27.5.
