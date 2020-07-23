The exchange rate on 24.07.20: hryvnia slowed down
Photo: Press service of the NBU
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates on Friday
On the interbank market, the dollar is down 3 pennies to 27.81 hryvnia per dollar in buying dipped by 4 cents – up to 27,78 hryvnia per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, 24 July, lowered the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 10 cents against the dollar and by more than 4 cents against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Thursday, July 23.
Thus, the dollar rose to its highest level since the end of March this year. The above course was only March 31 – 28,0615 hryvnia per dollar.
As for the Euro, its exchange rate was just above 14 January 2019 – 32,4699 hryvnia for one Euro.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2787,79 UAH (+UAH 0,0981)
– 100 Euro – 3223,66 UAH (+UAH 0,0468).
On the interbank currency market, the dollar is down 3 cents to 27.81 hryvnia per dollar in buying dipped by 4 cents – up to 27,78 hryvnia per dollar. The Euro is down 5 cents to 32,21 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 23, the national Bank has weakened the hryvnia exchange rate at 11.5 cents – up of 27.77 UAH/USD, while against the Euro – by more than 50 cents to 32,18 UAH/EUR.
It was also reported that the NBU said the reason for the sharp rise of the dollar in the past two weeks.
korrespondent.net