The exchange rate on 27.07.20: the national currency began to rise against the dollar
The national currency began to strengthen after a long decline
The interbank rate of dollar sales rose by 6 kopecks up to UAH 27.86 per dollar rate in the purchase also increased by 6 cents to 27.84 per dollar.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, 27 July, strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate more than 12 cents against the dollar and by more than 1 cent against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Friday, July 24.
Thus, the dollar fell for the first time since July 16, when the head of the NBU was appointed Kirill Shevchenko.
The national Bank has set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2775,59 hryvnia (UAH -0,1220)
– 100 Euro – 3222,46 hryvnia (UAH -0,0120).
On the interbank currency market, the dollar is up 6 cents to 27.86 per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase also increased by 6 cents to 27.84 per dollar. The Euro in sales jumped 15 cents to 32.36 hryvnia for one Euro.
We will remind, on July 24, the national Bank has weakened the hryvnia exchange rate by almost 10 cents to the dollar up to 27 and 87 UAH/USD, while against the Euro by 4.5 kopecks to 32,23 UAH/EUR.
Earlier Friday it was reported that the exchange rate of dollar in exchange offices fell for the first time since July 15.
It also became known that the NBU said the reason for the sharp rise of the dollar in the past two weeks.
