The exchange rate on 3 September: the dollar rose significantly, while the Euro fell slightly
September 3, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Loading...
The national Bank of Ukraine on the morning of 3 September has established the hryvnia to the dollar at the level of 25.26 UAH/USD
The official exchange rates published on the website of the NBU.
Compared to the rate set out on the morning of 2 September, the dollar rose to 12 cents.
On the contrary the Euro fell slightly in price and today is already 27,70 of the hryvnia, which is 4 kopeks less than yesterday morning.
10 Russian rubles, the national Bank sells today for 3.7920 hryvnia.