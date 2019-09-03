The exchange rate on 3 September: the dollar rose significantly, while the Euro fell slightly

| September 3, 2019 | Business | No Comments
The national Bank of Ukraine on the morning of 3 September has established the hryvnia to the dollar at the level of 25.26 UAH/USD

Курс валют на 3 сентября: доллар заметно подорожал, а евро немного подешевел

The official exchange rates published on the website of the NBU.

Compared to the rate set out on the morning of 2 September, the dollar rose to 12 cents.

On the contrary the Euro fell slightly in price and today is already 27,70 of the hryvnia, which is 4 kopeks less than yesterday morning.

10 Russian rubles, the national Bank sells today for 3.7920 hryvnia.

