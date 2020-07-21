The exchange rate on July 21, 2020: the Growth of a cash dollar exchange rate has accelerated
The dollar is going up rapidly
The value of American currency in exchange offices is approaching 28 USD in sales, in buying almost a 27.5.
In Kiev exchangers is accelerating the growth of the dollar, according to данныеBIN.ua.
So, on Tuesday, 21 July, the selling rate of cash dollar rose 17 cents to 27.74 UAH/USD, buying rate – by 14 kopecks to 27,42 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 18 cents to 31,05 UAH/EUR, the selling rate of 23 cents to of 31.71 UAH/EUR.
The national Bank has weakened the hryvnia exchange rate on 21 July for 24 penny — to 27.6 per dollar.
The new NBU head Kirill Shevchenko believes the fall of the hryvnia “normal”.
