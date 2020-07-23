The exchange rate on July 23, 2020: the dollar exceeded 28 UAH
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The dollar is going up rapidly
The fall of the Ukrainian currency continues. The new head of the national Bank Shevchenko says that everything is “normal”.
The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks continues to grow, surpassing the mark of 28 hryvnia, according to данныеBIN.ua.
Thursday, 23 July, the selling rate of cash dollar rose 9 cents to 28,09 UAH/USD, buying rate – 10 cents to 27.74 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 26 cents to 31,76 UAH/EUR, selling rate — 30 cents to 32.44 UAH/EUR.
The national Bank raised the dollar on July 23 by 11 cents — up to 27.28 USD, and the Euro — just 51 penny — to 32.19 USD.
It is worth noting that recently the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko said that chonco of the year, the dollar in Ukraine will remain stable,the prerequisites for strong fluctuations in the no.
korrespondent.net