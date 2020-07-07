The exchange rate on July 3, 2020: the Dollar is going up rapidly
July 7, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Photo: Economic truth
The dollar buying is coming to 27 hryvnia
For two days the American currency has risen more than 50 cents. Growth started after the statement Smoliy resignation.
The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks is growing rapidly the second day in a row, according to data BIN.ua.
So, on Friday, the selling rate of cash dollar rose by 23 cents to 27.33 UAH/USD, buying rate by 18 cents to 26,94 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 22 kopecks to 30.07 UAH/EUR, the selling rate by 29 cents to 30,73 UAH/EUR.
Note, the dollar began to rise after the head of the national Bank of Yakov Smoliy resignation.
On the eve of the rate of cash U.S. currency jumped 30-40 cents.
And the official hryvnia exchange rate for the first time since April fell below 27 hryvnia for one dollar.
korrespondent.net