The exchange rate on July 6, 2020: the dollar started to fall after the weekend
The dollar depreciates in the beginning of the week
Last week the American currency in exchange offices went up by 50-60 cents. Analysts predicted further growth.
After a sharp price rise at the end of last week the dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks began to fall after the weekend, according to data BIN.ua.
So, on Monday, 6 July, the selling rate of cash dollar decreased by 10 cents to 27,23 UAH/USD, buying rate by 5 cents to 26.89 UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro fell by 4 cents to of 30.01 UAH/EUR, the selling rate by 10 cents to 30,61 UAH/EUR.
Earlier it was reported, coanalytic expect the growth rate dollaropoker the resignation of the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy. Besides this week expires term of office of Oleg Churia, which is responsible for the currency bloc of the national Bank.
korrespondent.net