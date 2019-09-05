The exchange rate on September 5: the national currency rose in price
September 5, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Loading...
The national Bank of Ukraine has determined the official exchange rates on Thursday, 5 September.
This is evidenced by data on the regulator’s website on Wednesday, September 4.
The NBU set the official exchange rates at:
— $ 100 — 2526,3457 hryvnia (-3,3408);
— 100 Euro — 2783,5277 hryvnia (+16,8096).
In the third working day of the week the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market increased by two cents — to 25.28 UAH/USD, the rate was up three pennies — to 25.27 UAH/USD.