The excursion turned into a nightmare: a couple were in a hot air balloon without a pilot in the middle of the Nevada desert. VIDEO
Tom and Sean Stanton of Louisville (ky) wanted to enjoy a relaxing sightseeing tour through Las Vegas (NV). But the journey turned into a nightmare when their balloon crashed in the desert. Behind were some of the passengers and the pilot. The remaining people had to put the aircraft on their own. This writes ABC News.
“It was like a car accident. No, did not resemble a hard landing… it was like a severe car accident, said Sean Stanton. — We were just lucky to be alive. So ponder whenever there is a panic. My heart starts pounding, and I think, “You’re alive, and that’s all that matters”. So I calm down.”
Sitting side by side in wheelchairs, Stanton said they were still recovering from the collapse of the balloon, in which several people were injured and one passenger was in critical condition.
According to the Federal aviation administration (FAA), several passengers and the pilot was thrown from the balloon during the crash, what some found more than a kilometer from the scene of the accident.
“When the ball fell, we began to panic: “Where is everybody? Where is the pilot? — says Sean Stanton. But the pilot was not — been thrown out of the balloon.”
Fortunately, her husband reacted quickly and was able to land the aircraft.
“Tom is a hero. He put that balloon. We were on the ground, and I don’t know, where would we be if not for That” — happy happy Sean.
Tom Stanton noticed that still doesn’t believe that he managed it. But, but then added, he’s glad he originally drew attention to the pilot as he ran the camera.
“There was a red rope that opens the dome on top, releasing the hot air. And you have about 15 seconds from when you pull it, until the Orb will actually fall. So I just pulled the rope, said Tom. — We got a little closer to the ground, and I again pulled her, and so was able to put the ball.”
Sean Stanton suffered a broken ankle and hip, and a punctured lung. Her husband — multiple fractures of the right hand and bruises of the legs.
The FAA is still investigating the cause of the crash.