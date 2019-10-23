The expectant mother is only 17, her parents dread the arrival of the father of the child. And here he is, pulls up in his Bentley…
Recently happened a strange situation. Seventeen-year-old girl admitted parents: she’s pregnant. poor mom and dad places himself could not find, worried about the daughter. How is it that only seventeen… And now, you should see the father of the unborn baby. Parents worry even more!
Suddenly appears a young man. Confident, relaxed, pulls up in a sleek Bentley and greets the parents. Immediately, without any greetings, starting from the doorway:
– Left not the most pleasant situation. I’m financially secure, popular, I already have a family with whom to leave I don’t intend to. However, your daughter will not leave: if it’s a boy, I will make him the heir to the two factories belong to me also will leave a legacy of $ 20 million and will pay tuition at Harvard. If you have a daughter, she will inherit a factory, 10 million and education at Oxford. I am also going to pay a million dollars for your daughter each year.
Well, it seems the parents were convinced of the correctness of her decision. This is the same!