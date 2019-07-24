The expert announced that, be sure to include in the menu to slow down the aging process
To slow down the aging processes in the body and to stay young longer – the dream of every woman. Not the last role in this process is played by the food, because, as you know, beauty comes from within. Professional dietitian-nutritionist Laura Filippova on the page in Instagram called healing anti-aging product that will help to heal and rejuvenate the body.
According to the expert, the greenery helps to cope with the processes of aging and provide the body with all necessary vitamins and macronutrients to preserve the flourishing appearance and well-being.
The nutritionist says that green is not the same as vegetables, so they are not interchangeable. We need greens, and vegetables every day. Green is high in dietary fiber, antioxidants, a storehouse of vitamins and minerals and anti-age.
Top 8 types of greens from the nutritionist:
- Romaine lettuce — rich elastic and leaves a good base for any salad. Delicious on any sandwich or just plain with anything.
- Mangold or leaf beets — taste sour. The composition is syringic acid, which helps to normalize blood sugar levels and slow the absorption of carbohydrate food.
- Blue lettuce — and the color is beautiful, and high iodine content (is responsible for the blue color of the leaves).
- Arugula. “I call it useful the bitterness,” — says the expert.
- Basil — you can choose both green and purple, depending on preference.
- Dill and parsley — the classic of all salads.
- Green onions — a lot of caratenoid zeaxanthin, and just very tasty.
- Peppermint — in tea and in water with ginger and ice for washing.
“A useful habit to add a bit of greenery to each main food”, — said the nutritionist.