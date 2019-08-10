The expert called oil help lose weight
Flaxseed oil helps to control appetite.
Vegetable oil can not only eat, but also to bring a lot of benefits.
Professional dietitian-nutritionist Laura Filippova claims that, for example, linseed oil is useful for women’s health, and can also come to the aid of losing weight. She wrote about this on his page in Instagram.
Flax oil and flax seed is very useful, especially for women’s health, and essential for those hto wants to lose weight.
The oil is obtained from flax seeds by cold pressing (in flax seeds it contains up to 48 %). With the technology of cold-pressed oil retains its healing properties and can be used for medicinal purposes.
Oil from flax seeds may have the color from brown to gold (depending on purity). It has a small shelf life and if the beginning is bitter, then is it not worth it.
On the biological value of the oil from the flax seed takes the first place among the other food oils and contains a lot of useful substances to the body (polyunsaturated acids, vitamins F, A, E, B, K, saturated fatty acids (10% composition). Linseed oil — a source of vegetable omega 3.
Reduces appetite: the nutritionist called healthy oil for weight loss
The advantages of the use of linseed oil:
beautiful immunomodulator — enhances immunity.
women — helps to normalize hormonal levels, improves mood in premenstrual and menopausal period.
men regular consumption of Flaxseed oil increases the potency, stimulates production of sex hormones.
with regular use decreases the level of cholesterol in the blood by 25%, triglycerides by 65%, decreases blood viscosity and increases the elasticity of blood vessels.
normalizes the entire digestive system: improves liver function, helps in the treatment of colitis, gastritis, removes constipations, heartburn, has an antiparasitic action.
Reduces appetite: the nutritionist called healthy oil for weight loss
Effective in normalizing weight! Regulates lipid metabolism, lowers “bad” fats, regulates the bowels, helps to reduce the appetite by stimulating the satiety center.