The expert cited three basic rules of the tantric way of eating
Looking for the best way to lose weight many who wish to have perfect forms trying countless number of diets, oblivious to the fact that proper nutrition should become the norm. But universal technique to lose extra pounds there were hundreds and even thousands of years ago, so why not take them to voorujenie? One of them, and owned the tantric approach to food, told on the page in Instagram nutritionist Helen Cullen.
According to the expert, in the world there are universal techniques to eat to lose weight. Tantra is one of the techniques that pricecut more than 1000 years .
Tantra is a holistic approach to life. The basic principle of gaining wisdom and enlightenment through pleasure (not to be confused with promiscuity).
Currently dominated by the ascetic approach to losing weight — namely, self-restraint. But popular methods of weight loss, restricting themselves in power, don’t work!
What gives us the tantric approach to nutrition?
- Let yourself eat, because food is a necessary part of our lives. It gives us energy and strength. But the food is a means of obtaining energy, not a way of dealing with stress. And it should not replace other kinds of treats.
- Food is pleasure. There is a need only when hungry and not because it is NECESSARY. The only way you will receive from eating a true pleasure. Learning to recognize the feelings of hunger and understand what kind of product you need in this point in time, need working out.
- Listen to the body signals that tell you when hunger utlen. Then immediately stop there, even if the food on the plate still left. Then the pleasure of eating will stay with you. This skill will allow you to never to overeat.