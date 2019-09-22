The expert described the factors that will determine the future course of the dollar in Ukraine
Until the end of 2019, the hryvnia to the dollar will be formed under the influence of the inflow of funds for the purchase of bonds of internal state loan (government bonds) of Ukraine.
This statement was made by analyst Maxim Parkhomenko.
He recalled that before the end of the year is expected to more than 10 auctions of placement of government bonds. That they will form the main inflow of funds on the interbank market.
“Thus, the course can reach $ 24.00 per dollar,” he said.
The expert stressed that if during this period will appear to factors that can stop or absorb the flow, the process of strengthening of the hryvnia exchange rate will be slowed.
He also listed factors that can affect the process:
- The onset of cold weather, which will increase the demand for gas. This will entail additional demand for foreign liquidity. Paired with the failed negotiations on gas transit, it can cause a decrease in our gas reserves which will be needed to maintain the pipe in working condition, which can put pressure on the hryvnia.
- Unsuccessful negotiations with the IMF, which will cause outflow of funds from our securities and will stop the influx of new and, in turn, will slow the pace of strengthening the hryvnia on the market.
The hryvnia may stay at the current levels, but their implementation is at the moment unlikely, he added.