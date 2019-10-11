The expert dispelled myths about the prevention of influenza
The second half of autumn and winter — a time when the world is sick of flu, the largest number of people. Igor Nikonorov, a doctor from the Institute of Influenza in St. Petersburg, explained why the popular tools are not as effective as some people think.
Myths about the flu
Garlic and lemon
Substances contained in garlic are really useful, however, in the quantities in which it is accepted to use, they do not have a significant effect on the virus. Lemons, as a good source of vitamin C is also not too effective. More precisely lemons are useful during illness, when high concentration of vitamin C for recovery, because the virus leaves all of his stocks.
Vaccination against influenza
Contrary to popular belief, vaccinations do not give 100% protection. However, they can significantly reduce the risk of getting sick — on the average from 10% to 70%. It depends on what strains included in the vaccine (the virus mutates rapidly).
Medical mask
On the street the masks are useless, since, in most cases, is not happening sufficiently close contact with others. They can be useful in the underground and indoors. However, it is better to use respirators than fabric masks, they are also sold in pharmacies.
Immunostimulatory
Immunostimulants and immunomodulatory may appoint a doctor-immunologist. Our immune system with very fine tuning. Uncontrolled interference will only harm, will lead to a weakening of the immune defense.
Hypothermia leads to ODS and flu
Hypothermia affects the influenza virus in an indirect way — make mucous membranes drier, which increases the likelihood of penetration of the virus. And in General, coldness inhibits the functions of the body, the immune system including. However, from hypothermia, if there is no contact with the source of the virus, to get either the flu or a cold is impossible.