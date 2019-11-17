The expert estimated, as Ukraine is dependent on Russian gas
Ukraine is dependent on Russian gas 20% and oil products – 70%.
Co-chair of the energy strategies Foundation, an expert in the field of energy Dmitry marunich told how great Ukraine’s dependence on Russian gas, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel.
According to the expert, Ukraine’s dependence on Russian gas is about 20%.
“Ukraine buys gas from Russia directly, but everybody understands that the whole of the Slovak gas – Russian. And that 75-80% of the reverse. Despite the fact that we have 30% of the reverse, and 70% of domestic production. Yes, this gas is physically crossing the border in both directions. But, if we run out of transit, with reversion will be a big problem. So, today, Ukraine’s dependence on Russian gas within 20%. This import is saved. Although, of course, it’s meager amounts in the scale of Ukrainian consumption”, — said marunych.
As for oil, its Ukraine buys, but buys from Russia and Belarus petroleum products.
“A Belarusian oil products, of course, produced from Russian oil. Dependence on Russia for oil products is enormous – about 70%,” — said the expert.
Nuclear fuel supplies to Ukraine, the Russian manufacturer TVEL (70%) and American company Westinghouse (30%).
“In recent years, this ratio is maintained, and while that is unlikely to change significantly. Although in some “summer heat” we are going to increase the share of Westinghouse to 50%. But, as I understand it, the plan so far has encountered some technological and legal issues, because then the fuel rod can go to court (we don’t know what is written in the contract – it is confidential)”, — said Marunych.