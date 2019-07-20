The expert explained how porridge is better to give preference
Kashi is one of the most important components of a healthy diet. To abandon them is not necessary even to those who seek to lose weight, because many of the grains are a valuable source of vitamin and minerals. About which cereal is better to give preference, on the page in Instagram told nutritionist Natalia Koshkina.
Expert to share the main rule is to choose whole grains (those that have undergone minimal processing). And here’s why:
- They retained the maximum of useful substances.
- They have more fiber.
- It is complex carbohydrates that are digested longer and thus prolong the feeling of satiety.
- They do not cause sharp spikes in blood sugar levels.
For example, brown rice is a complex carbohydrate, the white rice is simple; buckwheat – a complex, buckwheat – simple. Ie, the more processing of the grain, the easier the carbohydrate.
Top 5 useful kas to health and a beautiful figure:
Oatmeal
Very rich in nutrients and fiber, perfectly nourishes. Most importantly, take a long cooking oatmeal. Instant oatmeal is a simple carbohydrate.
Brown rice
Excellent source of magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, thiamin, Niacin, vitamin b-6 and fiber.
Buckwheat
Contains 18 (!) amino acids, rich in folic acid, strengthens the immune system.
Barley
Contains almost half the nutrients from the periodic table. The downside is that the barley is cooked for a long time, so it’s worth it to soak in advance.
Quinoa
In addition to the high content of vitamins, minerals and fiber, is famous for its high protein content. Is more expensive than other cereals, but it is dry (for long enough).