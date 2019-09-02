The expert explained how to use grantovogo menu protivostoyat stress
Food can be a great assistant when you great stress and strengthen the nervous system, to help find peace and balance. About this on his page on Instagram said nutritionist Natalia Koshkina, who gave top tips to help losing weight.
The expert explained that the seizing of negative emotions and stress, the person is trapped. Food first brings momentary joy and relief, then we feel guilt, remorse, and again ate. It’s a vicious circle.
⠀
Need to find non-food ways of dealing with a bad mood. And for food to bring peace, working with emotional overeating.
What is confidence and what vitamins are necessary for nervous system:
B1 — activates the brain, without it accumulates fatigue, impaired functioning of the heart. Vitamin contains almost all fresh vegetables and fruits, when heated, breaks down quickly;
⠀
B3 is found in liver, egg yolks, meat and fish, buckwheat, beans, nuts;
B6 — involved in the production of happiness hormones — serotonin and norepinephrine, his technique is useful to combat depressive disorders. Contained in pistachio nuts, sunflower seeds, bran, garlic, walnuts, beans, oily fish;
B12 — its deficiency causes a disturbance of the formation of nerve sheath, which leads to decreased vision, memory loss, chronic fatigue, irritability. Found in liver, heart, tongue, meat, fish, cheese.
Important point! B vitamins are better absorbed with vitamin C that is in citrus fruits, black currants, tomatoes, Bulgarian pepper, kiwi, apples, cabbage, rosehips. So food try to combine vitamins b and C.