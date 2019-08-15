The expert explained how useful green salad
In nature there are many types of lettuce, many of which are consumed by humans. However, the leaves of some of the salads have the bitter taste, therefore people often abandon their use. Meanwhile, these salads are very useful and have a number of positive properties. The benefits of salads with bitter leaves told specialist Nina Zaitseva.
The expert said that the bitter taste of the leaves of some salads is because they contain glycoside and lactucin. Are substances that relieve fatigue and soothe. In addition, lactucin glycoside, and is able to whet the appetite and provide a refreshing effect on the body.
Together with vitamin C and carotene and other substances contained in the lettuce, promotes cardiovascular health because it strengthens the walls of blood vessels and normalizes blood pressure. In addition, do not forget that the salad contains very little calories, so suitable as a diet food.
As for the choice of salad, then Zaitsev recommends to pay attention to the leaves, which should be clean, not faded, no damage, strange dots and spots.
Add that to the salad, usually used as a complement or decoration for various dishes, or as one of the ingredients. As a self-serving lettuce to use is not accepted.