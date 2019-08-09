The expert explained the lack of any product leads to rapid aging of the skin
The lack of menu, fresh fruits and vegetables leads to early wrinkles and deteriorating skin elasticity that negatively affects the appearance.
Nutrition experts recommends a daily basis to eat at least 400-500 DIN fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs and berries.
“For healthy looking and young skin essential dairy products – low-fat cottage cheese, kefir, fermented baked milk. They are rich in vitamins and so-called probiotics that help eliminate toxins from the body and make the bowels. In the absence of contraindications, recommended daily drink a glass of kefir or eat 150 grams of low fat fresh cheese. Yogurts are equally useful, but often cook them better yourself, because store-bought products can contain a lot of sugar,” — said the expert.
Very useful, she said, also nuts – not roasted and dried, and preferably without salt and spices. They include unsaturated fats, which help the skin to maintain elasticity.