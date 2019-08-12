The expert explained, what better to replace sugar
Using sweeteners instead of sugar, many sincerely believe that they chose a decent alternative favorite sweets that will not only satisfy your desire to eat something tasty, but not overweight. The dietitian Alla Manicina claims that it is a common misconception. On his page on Instagram she explained why sweeteners are dangerous to health and shape, as well as rasskazala than it is better to replace sugar.
We say anywhere that sugar is evil, and we are trying to replace it with sweeteners, but how is it better? How dangerous non-food artificial sweeteners?
First, change the intestinal microbiome by killing good bacteria and causing overgrowth of bad.
Secondly, the molecular structure low-calorie sweetener sugar connects to the port on the taste buds (taste buds that recognize sweetness, occupy two thirds of the total area) and sends to the brain the same Segal fun as real sugar. Then, when calories from “sugar” does not appear in the blood and are not detected by glucose receptors in the brain, the brain feels that he was cheated. He is very angry at what sugar actually blood is not received, and makes you look for new sweets.
A whole avalanche of studies confirm that instead of help to lose weight, artificial sweetened actually make you to gain it back.
You certainly do not just pay attention to the drinks labeled light and diet — so they just added different sweeteners. Better to take food and drinks with sugar in this case.
Better food, choose natural sweeteners such as honey, fruits, berries and herbal syrups.