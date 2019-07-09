The expert explained what the usual classes will help become slimmer

A grueling workout in the gym and working off calories at the gym – exercise is effective, but not to everyone’s liking. Fortunately, there are other ways and spend time and get rid of extra pounds. Nutritionist Christine Lobanovsky on the page in Instagram explained how to burn calories in original ways.

The expert listed the classes that will help get slimmer, even if you do not know about. Some of them have become so familiar that we don’t even think about their use. But in vain!

Shopping

Scientists claim that 30 minutes of shopping to burn about 100 calories.

Cleaning

Your attitude will change radically for her, if you know that restoring order in the closet, mopping floors — to help to spend as much as 300 calories and make you slimmer.

Cold

Yeah, not the most pleasant feeling, but who wants to spend more calories — cool very useful! Professor Ronald Kahn found that brown fat in the human body is burned several times faster in cold conditions.

The restless

A series of studies by specialists from the Mayo clinic found that people who fidget sitting on a workplace — spend by as much as 150 calories more than those who sit quietly.

Mental activity

The solution of complex problems increases consumption of glucose in the body. Respectively, and kcal, spent more.

