The expert explained what to expect from the new crossover Volkswagen Tiguan
The German automaker is preparing a new generation of crossover Volkswagen Tiguan, which is one of the best selling models of the brand.
Experts predict that the SUV will get kupeobrazny roof. The dimensions of the vehicle can grow to 25 centimetres in length, and the height the car will be slightly lower.
The interior of the new Tiguan will largely be similar to the interior of the upgraded Passat. Overall will increase the quality of the finish, there will be a large display, the functions of the autopilot and other electronic assistants.
Under the hood is expected to appear “mild” hybrid systems. Their capacity will range from 170 to 250 horsepower.
The highlight will be the appearance of “charged” version of the VW Tiguan R. the power of the turbocharged 2.0-litre gasoline engines will be 350 horsepower.
Modification will receive all-wheel drive system that will significantly increase acceleration dynamics compared to the standard option.