The expert explained, when and how you should be spending detox
Fasting days many dieters consider as a necessary ritual that can help you quickly and safely remove excess pounds, and Sogno and “clean up” the toxins from toksinov. But do they need and how to carry out such cleaning? This question on the page in Instagram replied the dietitian Alla Manikin.
If you have a proper healthy diet, your digestive system works like a clock and there are no problems — especially as they are not necessary, but if you feel that the body requires unloading and rest, you can practice fasting day. That provoked a wild appetite the next day after unloading himself fasting day passed without a strong sense of hunger and other unpleasant sensations.
A lightweight option is when the fasting day is a set of different vegetables and herbs fresh, several fruits and large amounts of water and green tea (e.g. with ginger and lemon). A more sophisticated option is the starvation of 24 or 36-hour.
When the body fails to receive absolutely no products, cleaning processes are much aktiviziruyutsya. During fasting the body aims to do “spring cleaning”, hence the therapeutic effect.
The body, due to the lack of outside sources of power, begins to look for other reserves. And first of all go in the recycling of dead and weakened cells. This largely explains the effect of starvation. Keep in mind that a 36-hour (or more) fasting has certain strict rules of entry and exit.
There are also a number of contraindications for it. Very important psychological moment: are you ready for this and what is the meaning of lay, holding it.