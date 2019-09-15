The expert explained why eating bananas for Breakfast is not recommended
The nutrition expert Daryl Joffre told why to eat bananas for Breakfast is not recommended. One reason is the quick feeling of hunger after meals, leading to overeating at subsequent meals. The arguments of experts led the newspaper Express.
Bananas are among the most popular fruit with several health benefits. Their contained nutrients to promote healthy digestion, heart health. While Daryl Joffre warns that eating them for Breakfast is a bad idea.
“Bananas seem to be the best option to eat them after waking up, but it should be understood that they are 25% contain sugar, which will saturate quickly, and soon the person will feel hunger. The fruit is also is acidic, so it will be necessary to neutralize the acid to obtain the benefits of potassium, fiber and magnesium in its composition,” notes Daryl Joffre.
As for snacking during the day, the banana is better to combine with other products which contain mainly healthy fats. Are and spices. As for a healthy Breakfast, nutritionists recommend to give preference to oatmeal and eggs. In particular, studies have shown that the use of the latter increases the feeling of satiety, reduce calorie consumption at next meal and keeps blood sugar and insulin. Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which may prevent disturbances of vision such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Oats, in turn, contains a unique fiber called beta glucan, which has many health benefits, including lowering cholesterol.